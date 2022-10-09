Best souvenirs to bring home from Rajasthan

By Sanhita Baruah

One of India's most visited states, Rajasthan is renowned for its cultural attractions, delicious cuisine, impressive forts, stunning heritage Havelissto, and unique handicrafts. It's understandable that anybody searching for a memento in Rajasthan would be confused by the dizzying array of options available at every major attraction. Here is a comprehensive guide on selecting the perfect Rajasthani memento to take home with you.

Crafts constructed from terracotta & ceramics

The pottery in each of Rajasthan's several districts is uniquely it's own. It is believed that blue pottery initially appeared in Jaipur at the turn of the 19 Century and made its way to India through Persia and Afghanistan. After the Mughal Empire's fall, it fell into disuse and was only revitalized thanks to the work of Padma Shri laureate Kirpal Singh Shekhawat. Crushed quartz is used to make a kind of blue ceramic. In addition, it has been embellished with painted geometric patterns and depictions of the fruits and vegetables found in nature, all rendered in vibrant hues of yellow, orange, green, and other brilliant colours. Vases, ashtrays, and even toilet accessories are all part of the lineup.

Stone carving

Rajasthani artisans are known for their attention to detail, which can be seen in the exquisite fretwork, carved deities, complex columns, garden decorations, jaali screens, lamps, granite table tops, and candle stands that they produce. Despite the fact that Jaipur, Makrana, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer are where you're most likely to encounter carved stone, you may get stone goods in other places as well. For instance, Dungarpur's green stone is prized for engraving, whereas Thanagazi's red stone with gypsum pieces is renowned for its beauty. All around the state, you may discover stone goods of every imaginable kind, from decorative yet practical household items to elaborately carved columns and entrances adorned with brass embellishments. Kishangarh is the place to go if you're looking for marble and stone sculptures, fountains, table tops, or lamp bases.

Jewellery

Rajasthan is a major producer of both jewellery and hand-cut gemstones. Silver and gold jewellery, Kundan and Meena ornamentation, and carved trinkets of all kinds may be found in exquisite variety in Rajasthan. In addition, it is the world's biggest market for hand-cut gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, garnets, agates, amethysts, topaz, and many more. You shouldn't pass up the opportunity to buy some jewellery from the region since their patterns are so distinctive, and because they are of such superior quality and rich hues. Other fantastic jewellery available in Rajasthan includes headpieces, bracelets, necklaces, and anklets.

Tips

From Johri bazaar and Bapu bazaar in Jaipur, you can buy practically any kind of memento for a few hundred rupees. If you don't have much time to browse throughout Rajasthan for souvenirs, you now know where to go.

Make sure you try to bargain the price to get the best deal. Your goal should be to get the price down to around 60-70 percent of what you were first charged. It's likely that you'll be successful in closing the transaction.

If you need to ship or transfer the products to a faraway place, and particularly if you are checking the shipments, take extra care to ensure they are well protected by packing them in their own boxes and using plenty of cushioning.