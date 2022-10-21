    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bengaluru-Hubballi bus tickets skyrocket amid Diwali festive rush

    Bus fares from Bengaluru to Hubballi have skyrocketed amid the festive season. The steep fares prompted people to urge officials to notify special trains and buses for festive travel. As per the report, the Karnataka government has announced 1,500 special buses during Diwali which will be operating exclusively from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS).

    During the festive season, bus fares are shooting up giving tough competition to air ticket prices in Bengaluru. Bus fares from Karnataka’s capital to Hubballi skyrocketed to Rs 5,000 per passenger, as per a Hindustan Times report. The steep fares prompted people to urge officials to notify special trains and buses for festive travel.

    As per the report, the Karnataka government has announced 1,500 special buses during Diwali which will be operating exclusively from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) and link to Dharmastala, Kukke SubramanyaHassan, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Raichur, Karwar, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar.
    Also Read: Airfares to international tourist destinations cheaper than domestic routes during festive season
    Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, travellers of Pune-Nagpur busses are facing the heat too as bus fares have shot up to Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the availability, as per a TOI report.
    The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation announced a temporary fare hike for all bus services between October 21 and 31, barring the air-conditioned classes.
    Other states too have arranged special busses to deal with the Diwali homecoming rush. Tamil Nadu is set to operate over 16,000 special bus services from Friday to handle the rush. While the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) earlier announced to run nearly 1,500 extra buses for 10 days, Mumbai Live reported.
    Also Read: This holiday season, travellers on the railway don't need a confirmed ticket to cruise
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
