Bari Kothi, the first refurbished vintage hotel in Murshidabad

Bari Kothi has come up with ideas like hosting storytelling workshops in which other Sheherwali households may come to tell their unheard tales with the host family, offering lessons in the ancient embroidery craft of 'Kantha' stitching, and introducing visitors to the views and music of the Ganga, which flows past their backyard.

Bari Kothi is well worth the six-plus-hour trip from Kolkata. Those in need of road trip accommodations who prefer not to leave the comfort of their hotel or resort will appreciate this lovingly renovated family home. Bari Kothi might be the ideal weekend vacation because of its stunning riverbank setting, luxurious accommodations, opportunity to indulge in distinctive food, and classes in time-honoured crafts.

History

The construction of the Bari Kothi began in the 1780s. Since Rai Bahadur Dudhoria, an integral part of the Sheherwali clan, was the older (bari) brother, the home took on the name Bari Kothi (literally, the Mansion of the Elder) in the late 1800s. Their fundamental beliefs are a synthesis of both history and tradition. The ambitious “Project Priceless” that brought back Bari Kothi's previous splendour had one overarching goal: to protect the area's material and immaterial heritage while also developing a self-sufficient environment.

Facilities

Accommodation

To this day, the Bari Kothi still has many of its original rooms, including the Sheesh Mahal, Music Room, Library, Durbar Hall, Gaddi Ghar, Janana Chowk, Halwai Khana, and Gulabi Chawara. Fifteen rooms are available in the Heritage, Royal Heritage, and Maharaja Heritage wings of the hotel.

The Heritage Suites are entry-level accommodations, and they are elegantly appointed with classic furnishings and antique accents. The Royal Heritage suites include vaulted ceilings and windows that open to the Sheesh Mahal. These spaces have vintage furnishings. The Maharaja Historical Suites are the most impressive, with their high-wood ornate ceilings, antiques, beautifully carved arches, and original furnishings. The chowk (courtyard) including the fountain in the Bari Kothi is set aside for cultural events. Amazing baul music may be heard from the first-floor verandah.

Cuisine

Dining takes hold on the first floor's great Durbar Hall. Chandeliers provide a romantic glow over the vast hall, which may be entered by a series of arched gates. Vegetarian fare alone is offered in Bari Kothi, and both onions and garlic are forbidden. Food from the Sherwali region is their forte. The Sheherwalis, originally from Rajasthan, have included green vegetables and Bengali spices into their diet. It's a fantastic blend of western and eastern Indian flavours.

