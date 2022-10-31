Ayurvedic Tour in India: Experience real peace of mind, body and soul

By Sanhita Baruah

Are you looking for a healing tour or just want to visit a place to indulge in a few days of leisure? Visit India, a country where medical and health tourism are flourishing. The country's rich cultural background, provides the greatest spa and ayurvedic treatments. In fact, the government of Kerala is expected to transform the state as the world capital of Ayurveda. The comprehensive and skillfully designed spa and Ayurveda programmes in India are ideal to revitalise your body, mind and spirit. Plan a trip to India and discover the healing powers of nature that are concentrated in the lush vegetation and expansive spaces of the breathtaking vistas.

You can find a wide range of programs based on the Vedic science "Ayurveda" at any Spa and Ayurveda Resort in India, including spa packages, facials, body scrubs, massages, body wraps, hydrotherapy, and Ayurveda packages.

The roots of the name Ayurveda in ancient Sanskrit are "Ayus" (life) and "Veda" (knowledge). It provides a rich and thorough outlook on living a healthy life. It is thought that this therapeutic art dates back roughly 5000 years.

Simple Phenomenon

Numerous health risks are a result of how modern man lives nowadays. A cleaning and renewal procedure forms the cornerstone of Ayurvedic medicine. According to the Vedas, the body accumulates "Ama," or harmful compounds, as a result of our weak digestion, poor food, incomplete waste removal, inadequate sleep, pollution, and stress. The Tri Dosha (pitta, vata, and kapha) as well as the accumulation of toxins are further consequences of this, both of which can result in poor health. Ayurveda is a full system of natural medicine that aids in obtaining the ideal vata, pitta, and kapha balance for a healthier lifestyle.

Facilities

In India, there are many spa and ayurvedic resorts that provide a variety of spa packages, hydrotherapy, massages, Ayurvedic treatments, personal fitness training, body composition analysis, physiotherapy, gyms with cutting-edge equipment, exercise studios for all aerobic as well as exercise programs, and outdoor pools for sports like aqua aerobics.

Treatments using Ayurveda

The earliest medical system in existence is thought to be Ayurveda. This therapeutic method has no negative effects because it is entirely based on natural ingredients (medical plants, medicated oils, herbs, milk, herbal powders, curd, etc.).

The following therapies are used in the basic 8-fold process:

Panchakarma

a five-pronged cleansing procedure that restores equilibrium to the doshas or life energies (Pitta, Vata, and Kapha). Poorvakarma, Pradhanakarma, and Paschatkarma are the three primary phases of panchakarma therapy.

Abhyanga

It is a coordinated full-body massage given by two therapists. It is carried out using particular herbal oils that have been recommended for the body type. Abhyanga is beneficial for enhancing vision, encouraging sleep, and giving the skin a healthy glow.

Udwarthana

Herbal powders are used in a dry massage technique. It is an excellent therapy for fat loss.

Choornaswedan

An herbal powder-filled cotton bundle is used to give this strenuous massage. Neurological diseases, rheumatism, arthritis, and sports injuries can all be effectively treated with it.

Njavarakizhi

Once more, a tiny linen bag packed with boiled Njavara rice is used as the massage medium. This therapy completely rejuvenates both your body and mind.

Kaval

It entails gargling with medicinal oil. is very helpful for conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. Additionally, it makes the voice better and makes you look younger.

Vamana

To produce therapeutic vomiting, a herbal decoction is administered as a kind of therapy. The method is effective in treating Kapha imbalances that cause conditions including asthma, coughing, psoriasis, and other skin ailments.

Virechana

It is carried out using the purgative Virechak Aushdhi with cream or warm water. It helps treat skin conditions like dermatitis, chronic fever, heartburn, and jaundice as well as excess Pitta in the body.

Kerala is regarded as the birthplace of Ayurveda. This country is endowed with a temperate temperature, an abundance of forests (which are home to a multitude of medicinal plants and herb plants), and a mild southwest monsoon (June-November). These elements all work best with Ayurveda's therapeutic and restorative regimens. The state of Kerala takes great pride in being the only one in all of India to adhere to this method of treatment.

Ayurveda is also practiced in a few other states besides Kerala, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Goa, etc.