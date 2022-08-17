Fast-track visa process for Indians headed Down Under for T20 World Cup

Mini
While the visa process has been eased for Indians attending the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said the Indian cricket team and he would love to have as many supporters as possible in Australia to back them and that every cheer counts.
Indian cricket fans travelling to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup will have less to worry about, at least when it concerns their visas. A fast-track visa process has been put in place for people going Down Under for the mega cricket event.
"One of the amazing things is that if you buy a ticket, you have a fast-tracked visa system in place. So the organisers, through official ticket agents in India, have made an arrangement with the government in Australia to get a fast-tracked ticket so you get a decision in two or three days. Hopefully, there should be no barrier," said Brendan McClements, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Victoria.