Fast-track visa process for Indians headed Down Under for T20 World Cup

Mini While the visa process has been eased for Indians attending the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said the Indian cricket team and he would love to have as many supporters as possible in Australia to back them and that every cheer counts.

Indian cricket fans travelling to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup will have less to worry about, at least when it concerns their visas. A fast-track visa process has been put in place for people going Down Under for the mega cricket event.

"One of the amazing things is that if you buy a ticket, you have a fast-tracked visa system in place. So the organisers, through official ticket agents in India, have made an arrangement with the government in Australia to get a fast-tracked ticket so you get a decision in two or three days. Hopefully, there should be no barrier," said Brendan McClements, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Victoria.

McClements was in Mumbai on Wednesday for the the launch of the #MelbourneMoments social media contest for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The event was also attended by India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, and MasterChef Australia's runner-up Sarah Todd, who curated a cricket-inspired luncheon for the event.

McClements elaborated on how cricket tourism is an important aspect for Australia, especially when it concerns India. He said cricket is sort of like a glue that binds India and Australia together. "We love cricket. India, Australia, and cricket are a match made in heaven. And for us (cricket tourism) is such an increasingly important market. Before the pandemic, we had 400,000 tourists visiting Australia and 178,000 visitors a year to Victoria, making it the most popular Australian state out of India. It's a very valuable connection," he said.

On organising a tournament of the scale of the T20 World Cup with COVID-19 still prevalent across the world, McClements said that Australia has a high vaccination rate, due to which there aren't any restrictions imposed on gatherings.

He also spoke about how Melbourne continues to reinvent itself. "The hotels, restaurants, people — the city continues to create new experiences. Melbourne also has so much to offer its visitors such as the food, wine, and culture, which will make the experience valuable for them," he said.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is gearing up for two big matches of the T20 World Cup. First, the ground will see arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in a group stage match on October 23. The MCG will also host the final.

McClements could not hold back his excitement for the India-Pakistan match. He said the match between the two Asian giants would be on the eve of Diwali this year. "So, the celebrations for the Indian cricket team will be terrific," he added.

MCG is a historic venue, says Rishabh Pant

Pant, who shared the stage with McClements for the Visit Victoria's event, said the MCG is a historic venue.

"The venue that has witnessed some of the best cricket played so far, by legends of the game. Emotions are always high when you play there and more so during the World Cup. It’s a venue that I, as a cricketer, always looks forward to playing at.” Pant added.

With the team returning empty-handed from the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Pant and co. have been feeling the burden of expectation this time around.

"Especially with the World Cup around the corner, the whole team is slightly nervous, but at the same time, as a team we love to give our 100 percent and focus on our process. The only thing we can do…give our 100 percent as individuals and as a team" the 24-year-old added.

Pant believes that India can reach the final of the T20 World Cup this time around and he expects a large Indian crowd to fill the MCG on the day of the final.

“As (a part of) the Indian team, we’d love to have as many supporters as we can in Australia to back us, every cheer counts for us, it makes us believe that we can win." Pant said.