Askhata Murthy's trip to Goa — Local fisherman asks her to keep Goans in UK safe

Akshata's father is NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, while her mother, Sudha Murty, served as chair of Infosys Foundation for many years, steering many socially impactful projects.
Pele Fernandes, a local fisherman, managed to strike up a conversation with UK's Prime Minister’s wife Akshata Murty while the Sunak family was holidaying in Benaulim. Fernandes just made one request to the UK’s First lady to “keep Goans living in the UK safe”.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
On Benaulim beach, Pele, who owns a water sports company, happened to meet Sunak's family members. As he approached her and her children, he asked if they were interested in taking part in water sports.
Also read: Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy among UK’s richest; their joint fortune is 730 million pounds
“She asked me, is water sports in Goa safe? I told her, Ma’am, it is 100 percent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to do water sports. But before they got on our speed boats, I told her that there are many Goans living in the UK and I want her to see that they are safe too. She acknowledged and replied, ‘done!’,” an excited Pele told
In addition, he said he found her to be a very realistic and grounded person and that she came from a nice family. According to Pele, he was happy to see that she and her children enjoyed water sports in Goan waters.
Pele further reiterated that he hopes the UK government will ensure that Goans in the UK are kept safe and that his message about Goans gets passed on to the UK PM.
Akshata's father is NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, while her mother, Sudha Murty, served as chair of Infosys Foundation for many years, steering many socially impactful projects.
To avoid public scrutiny, the UK first lady's holiday plans in Goa were kept under wraps.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!