ASI opens online ticket booking for night viewing of Taj Mahal, check details here

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the sale of tickets online for the night viewing of the Taj Mahal, from Monday, May 1. Visitors can get the tickets on the official website of ASI at asi.paygov.org.in. With this, the offline sales of tickets will close in a day or two once the initial operational issues, if any, are sorted out with the online portal, TOI reported citing ASI sources.

Before this, tourists and visitors could only buy the tickets a day in advance from the offline window at the ASI office in Agra.

However, last year in November, the Supreme Court modified its 2004 order allowing the booking of tickets online for night viewing. The move came following an application filed in 2019 by the Agra Development Foundation (ADF), which is a citizens' forum.

Visitors can enjoy the night viewing of the Taj Mahal five days a month. Tickets can be booked for the full moon days and two days before and after the full moon phase when the night sky is well-lit.

Details of Night Viewing

As per the security protocol, night viewing will be available for only 400 visitors per day.

They will be divided into eight batches of 50 visitors who will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal from 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM.

Each slot will be 30 minutes in duration and all visitors will need to report at Shilpgram for security checks, half an hour before the viewing time mentioned on their ticket.

Where to buy Tickets?

Visitors can get the tickets on the official website of ASI at asi.paygov.org.in.

Visitors will need to provide basic details such as name, age, phone number, email ID and a valid identity proof on the online portal to buy the tickets.

Cost of tickets

The cost of a ticket for adults is Rs 510 (Indian citizens) while for foreign citizens, the cost of a ticket for adults is Rs 750.

For children aged between 3 and 15 years, both Indian and foreign, the cost of one ticket is Rs 500.

There is no ticket required for children below the age of 4.