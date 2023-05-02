ASI opens online ticket booking for night viewing of Taj Mahal, check details here

The night viewing of the Taj Mahal is available for visitors five days a month and it will be available for only 400 visitors per day. The cost of a ticket for adults is Rs 510 (Indian citizens) while for foreign citizens, the cost of a ticket for adults is Rs 750.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the sale of tickets online for the night viewing of the Taj Mahal, from Monday, May 1. Visitors can get the tickets on the official website of ASI at asi.paygov.org.in. With this, the offline sales of tickets will close in a day or two once the initial operational issues, if any, are sorted out with the online portal, TOI reported citing ASI sources.

Before this, tourists and visitors could only buy the tickets a day in advance from the offline window at the ASI office in Agra.

However, last year in November, the Supreme Court modified its 2004 order allowing the booking of tickets online for night viewing. The move came following an application filed in 2019 by the Agra Development Foundation (ADF), which is a citizens' forum.