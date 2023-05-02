Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsASI opens online ticket booking for night viewing of Taj Mahal, check details here

ASI opens online ticket booking for night viewing of Taj Mahal, check details here

ASI opens online ticket booking for night viewing of Taj Mahal, check details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 3:14:28 PM IST (Published)

The night viewing of the Taj Mahal is available for visitors five days a month and it will be available for only 400 visitors per day. The cost of a ticket for adults is Rs 510 (Indian citizens) while for foreign citizens, the cost of a ticket for adults is Rs 750.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the sale of tickets online for the night viewing of the Taj Mahal, from Monday, May 1. Visitors can get the tickets on the official website of ASI at asi.paygov.org.in. With this, the offline sales of tickets will close in a day or two once the initial operational issues, if any, are sorted out with the online portal, TOI reported citing ASI sources.

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Before this, tourists and visitors could only buy the tickets a day in advance from the offline window at the ASI office in Agra.
However, last year in November, the Supreme Court modified its 2004 order allowing the booking of tickets online for night viewing. The move came following an application filed in 2019 by the Agra Development Foundation (ADF), which is a citizens' forum.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X