As online travel scams rise, here are some tips and tricks to avoid getting conned

Scammers often use high discounts and too-good-to-be-true offers to lure people to pay for fraudulent bookings or share sensitive details. Here's a some precautionary measures you can take, to lower the chances of getting scammed online.

The tourism sector has seen a boom in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in more people embarking on journeys to various destinations. Unfortunately, this upswing has seen a rise in online travel scams, where unsuspecting travellers have been duped while attempting to secure affordable holiday bookings.

A McAfee group's report has highlighted that around 51 percent of Indian travellers who participated in a survey agreed that they had fallen prey to scams while trying to save money when booking accomodation online.

While booking tickets via trusted websites remains a secure option, people often find themselves lured by extravagant discounts and offers, ultimately leading them to fake websites that perpetrate scams.

Here are a few tips that you can to follow to avoid getting scammed online:

1) Beware of phishing scams

Phishing is a type of scam where fraudsters create an authentic-looking website to trick people into giving sensitive information.

These emails and texts look like they are from a trusted source, but they will often ask you to click on a link or provide personal information. To avoid falling for a phishing scam, thoroughly check the URL as it should have an HTTPS in it. Further, visit the official website of the portal, hotel, airline or rental car agency to book your reservations. If you decide to use a third-party site, make sure it is a reputable brand and the website is authentic.

2) Stay clear of outlandish offers

Scammers often use high discounts and too-good-to-be-true offers to lure people into giving their details or money. They also employ high-pressure tactics by claiming that the offers are only for a limited period. So, to protect yourself, think if the offer is too good to be true.

3) Run a background check

Research the hotel or rental company's existence on other hotel booking sites and try to contact them directly to ensure authenticity before accepting any offer from a third-party website. Further, always choose the ‘Book Now Pay Later’ option for added protection.

4) Use discrete methods for bookings and payment

Always use a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, to prevent hacking by changing your device's digital location to some other address. Use a credit card instead of a debit card, if possible, to book an online travel option to prevent scammers from getting access to your bank account as several credit card companies offer fraud protection.

Make sure you have an antivirus protection plan for your device to get extra protection from virus or other cyber-attacks.