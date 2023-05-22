As online travel scams rise, here are some tips and tricks to avoid getting conned

Scammers often use high discounts and too-good-to-be-true offers to lure people to pay for fraudulent bookings or share sensitive details. Here's a some precautionary measures you can take, to lower the chances of getting scammed online.

The tourism sector has seen a boom in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in more people embarking on journeys to various destinations. Unfortunately, this upswing has seen a rise in online travel scams, where unsuspecting travellers have been duped while attempting to secure affordable holiday bookings.

A McAfee group's report has highlighted that around 51 percent of Indian travellers who participated in a survey agreed that they had fallen prey to scams while trying to save money when booking accomodation online.

While booking tickets via trusted websites remains a secure option, people often find themselves lured by extravagant discounts and offers, ultimately leading them to fake websites that perpetrate scams.