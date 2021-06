As fresh COVID-19 cases continue to decline and restrictions are relaxed across states, travel enquiries are going up. There has been a 50 percent jump in the number of enquiries in the past 10 days, a media report said. Operators are expecting business to improve in the next two months.

Tour and travel operators such as SOTC and Thomas Cook India are looking forward to a busy season. SOTC claimed that there has been a 35 to 40 percent increase in queries on a weekly basis with customers seeking guidance and a bit of handholding. SOTC is also offering flexible rebooking and/or change in their bookings and free cancellations too, Mint reported.

The top searches and enquiries are for tourist and work locations like Ladakh, Kashmir, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lonavala, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Manali.

Thomas Cook India saw a 33 percent increase of visitors on their website in June compared to May. The enquiry for holidays is up 30 percent against what was recorded last week.

Online tour and travel operator MakeMyTrip has observed its cancellations are limited to only 10 percent of its bookings for June which indicates confidence in travel. The last time MakeMyTrip had a 10 percent cancellation against overall booking was in February. The operator also saw a 200 percent jump in hotel bookings in June alone in states that have eased travel restrictions. The numbers are expected to increase in the coming days.

Booking.com's Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager - South Asia said, "Staycations and workcations will continue to be part of the travel agenda. Travellers are also looking at shorter booking windows and closer-to-home destinations. In terms of accommodation options, travellers are looking at resorts and villas, getaways with fewer crowds, more privacy and the ability to gather with loved ones.”

Though short-term vacations are in demand, ITC Hotels has introduced a Rejuvenate & Recharge (R&R) package. The R&R package is a long-stay package that covers all major meals and the Internet. ITC is expecting their hotels and resorts in the hills and beaches to recover quickly as enquiries are being generated for those destinations.