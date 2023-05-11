Artificially ripened mangoes: Here are 5 easy ways of identifying them

Identifying artificially ripened mangoes is important to ensure that you are buying and eating safe and healthy fruits. This can be done by checking the skin color, smelling the mango, checking its firmness and conducting a taste test.

Mangoes are one of the most delicious fruits to enjoy during the summer. However, you must've read about of concerns about the use of chemicals to artificially ripen them. But, worry not, here's a guide to identify artificially ripened mangoes so that you can make an informed choice about purchasing them.

What is artificial ripening?

Artificial ripening is the process of using chemicals or other methods to speed up the process of ripening of the fruit. This is often done to meet demand or to extend the shelf life of the fruit. However, many of the chemicals used in this process can be harmful and can cause long-term health problems.

How to identify artificially ripened mangoes

Fortunately, there are a few simple ways to identify artificially ripened mangoes

Check the skin color

Artificially ripened mangoes tend to have a uniform color and may appear more yellow or orange than naturally ripened mangoes. They may also have a slightly shiny appearance due to the chemicals used in the ripening process.

Smell the mango

Naturally ripened mangoes have a sweet, fruity smell, while artificially ripened mangoes may have a chemical or a different odour. If the mango has a strange or unpleasant smell, it may have been artificially ripened.

Check the firmness of the fruit

Artificially ripened mangoes may feel softer or mushier than naturally ripened mangoes. This is because the chemicals used in the ripening process can break down the cell walls in the fruit, making them softer.

Also read: Surprise your loved ones with this simple mango peda recipe

Look for external damage

Artificially ripened mangoes may have external damage, such as bruises or spots, due to the use of chemicals. Natural mangoes are less likely to have these types of external blemishes.

Conduct a taste test

Artificially ripened mangoes may have a bland or strange taste, compared to the sweet and flavourful taste of naturally ripened mangoes. If the mango tastes off or has an unpleasant aftertaste, it may have been artificially ripened.

Identifying artificially ripened mangoes is important to ensure that you are buying and eating safe and healthy fruit. By checking the skin color, smelling the mango, checking the firmness, looking for external damage, and conducting a taste test, you can easily identify whether a mango has been artificially ripened or not. So the next time you buy mangoes, remember to use these tips to make sure you're getting the real deal.