Artificially ripened mangoes: Here are 5 easy ways of identifying them

Identifying artificially ripened mangoes is important to ensure that you are buying and eating safe and healthy fruits. This can be done by checking the skin color, smelling the mango, checking its firmness and conducting a taste test.

Mangoes are one of the most delicious fruits to enjoy during the summer. However, you must've read about of concerns about the use of chemicals to artificially ripen them. But, worry not, here's a guide to identify artificially ripened mangoes so that you can make an informed choice about purchasing them.

What is artificial ripening?

Artificial ripening is the process of using chemicals or other methods to speed up the process of ripening of the fruit. This is often done to meet demand or to extend the shelf life of the fruit. However, many of the chemicals used in this process can be harmful and can cause long-term health problems.

How to identify artificially ripened mangoes

Fortunately, there are a few simple ways to identify artificially ripened mangoes