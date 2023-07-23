Anand Mahindra shares video of death-defying trek at Kalavantin Durg in Maharashtra

The video showcases fearless tourists taking on the death-defying ascent of Kalavantin Durg. Despite the steep 60-degree incline and slippery steps, exacerbated by the rain, these adventurers courageously persevere their journey towards the summit.

Anand Mahindra continues to captivate audiences with his engaging presence on Twitter. In a post shared on the microblogging site on July 23, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group expressed surprise over the trek to Kalavantin Durg and said that he was not aware of this breathtaking location being in Maharashtra. The death-defying video shows tourists descending a 60-degree incline stone-cut staircase. He mentioned that the trek to Kalavantin Durg is regarded as one of the most challenging in the Western Ghats.

In his tweet, Mahindra wrote, "I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I'm up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline."

I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline. pic.twitter.com/mbgJ498ECy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2023

The video showcases fearless tourists taking on the arduous ascent of Kalavantin Durg. Despite the steep 60-degree incline and slippery steps, exacerbated by the rain, these adventurers courageously persevere their journey towards the summit.

Rising up to 2,300 feet above sea level, Kalavantin Durg is a pinnacle fort with a history that dates back to the 5th century. Its imposing structure and historical significance make it a popular destination for trekkers seeking a physical and exhilarating challenge. The trek commences from the picturesque base at Thakurwadi village, located near Panvel. As trekkers set foot on the trail, they are immediately embraced by the lush green Sahyadri mountain range. As the journey progresses, the surroundings transition into a rocky terrain, and the real adventure begins.

Also read:

The highlight of the Kalavantin Durg trek is the infamous rock-cut steps that lead to the fort's pinnacle. These steps, often referred to as "Stairway to Heaven," present a challenge with a staggering 60-degree incline. As trekkers ascend, they must rely on determination, sturdy footwear, as they support and motivate each other through the demanding climb.

The adrenaline rush peaks as climbers navigate the narrow, exposed sections of the trail, adding an element of thrill and excitement to the expedition. The panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and lush landscapes serve as a reward for the trekkers' efforts, enticing them to push forward and reach the summit.

Also read: Top 10 least expensive countries Indians should go on vacation