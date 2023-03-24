Amit Shah in Bengaluru: Check out traffic advisory and roads to avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Police has restricted the movement of light, medium and heavy goods transport vehicles between 6 am and 4 pm on many roads.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Friday, suggesting that commuters avoid certain areas as road congestion is expected due to restrictions.

Restrictions have been imposed on traffic movement between 12 pm and 4 pm on the Mysore Road, Old Airport Road, Nrupathunga Road, N R Road, Sheshadri Road, Palace Road, Racecourse Road and the Kengeri to Kommaghatta Road.

“Arrangements have been done to ensure free and smooth flow of traffic. The road users are requested to avoid the roads between 12 pm to 4 pm on 24/03/2023,” read Bengaluru Traffic Police’s advisory.

Bengaluru Traffic Police has restricted the movement of light, medium and heavy goods transport vehicles between 6 am and 4 pm on the following roads:

# Town hall to N R Road, and towards Mysore road

# Nayandahalli towards City and towards Kengeri

# Kumbalagodu to Kengeri (towards the city)

# The Goods vehicles are advised to use Lalbagh road — Hosur road — Nice Road instead of N R Road to move towards Mysore Road.

# Goods Vehicles moving towards city from Nayandahalli junction can use Nagarabhavi and Sumanahalli ring road.

# Goods vehicles moving towards city from Kumbalagodu and Kengeri can take NICE road.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, many political bigwigs are expected to visit Bengaluru and campaign in the city.

Shah attended the Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security in Bengaluru focusing on internal security challenges like curtailing drug trafficking through maritime routes. There, he oversaw the destruction of 9,298 kgs of seized drugs valued at Rs 1,235 crore.

Home Minister Amit Shah , who also holds the cooperation portfolio, is scheduled to visit Kommaghatta village on the outskirts of Bengaluru where he will lay the foundation stone of the "Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha." He will also inaugurate various other programmes related to the ministry of cooperation.

According to BJP sources, he will visit the state once again on March 26.

In between Shah's back-to-back visits on March 24 and 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend events in Bengaluru and Davangere in Karnataka on March 25.

With agency inputs.