American and British passport holders could soon require a visa to travel to Europe

The European Union is looking to implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which once implemented will apply to travellers from visa-free countries, including the US and the UK, who will require a visa to any of the European countries, according to report

To apply for ETIAS, American and British travellers will need to fill an online application along with with biographical information, travel plans, travel history, and security-related questions. The approval process is expected to be quick and most applicants would receive their approval within an hour. However, additional checks may be required in certain cases and then the process would take up to four days to complete.

The cost of obtaining a travel authorization is $8 for US travelers and £6 for travellers from UK. Once approved, the ETIAS will be valid for multiple entries over a period of three years or until the travellers' passport expires.

Originally scheduled to be implemented in 2022, the launch of ETIAS was delayed to 2024 due to updates in travel infrastructure.

The primary goal of introducing ETIAS is to enhance security measures while ensuring smooth travel for visitors to Europe. By gathering essential information about travellers before their arrival, European authorities can assess potential risks and ensure the safety of both tourists and EU residents.

The ETIAS permit will be available to 1.4 billion people from 60 visa-exempt countries, granting UK citizens the right to stay in Europe for up to 90 days within an 18-day period. The authorisation will be valid for three years, allowing travelers to make multiple visits to Europe during this time.

