Business Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company Updated : May 06, 2020 08:22 AM IST Airbnb plans to lay off nearly 1,900 employees, or about 25% of the company, the company said in a note. Prior to the layoffs, Airbnb had 7,500 employees, Chesky said. Airbnb will halt projects related to hotels, a transportation division and luxury stays, Chesky said.