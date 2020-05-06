  • SENSEX
Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Updated : May 06, 2020 08:22 AM IST

Airbnb plans to lay off nearly 1,900 employees, or about 25% of the company, the company said in a note.
Prior to the layoffs, Airbnb had 7,500 employees, Chesky said. Airbnb will halt projects related to hotels, a transportation division and luxury stays, Chesky said.
