    travel News

    Free flight tickets & stay anywhere in India — Check how to apply for Airbnb & IndiGo's 'InterFriendtion' contest

    IST (Published)

    The winners of Airbnb and IndiGo's 'InterFriendtion' contest will get USD 1,000 each worth of Airbnb credits to book a domestic stay of their choice and IndiGo will sponsor the return flight tickets. 

    Airbnb and IndiGo have partnered together to launch the 'InterFriendtion', which will give three winners (with one companion each) a chance to go on a vacation in any part of India.

    The winner will get $1,000 each worth of Airbnb credits to book a domestic stay of their choice, and IndiGo will sponsor the return flight tickets.
    Airbnb's general manager for India, Amanpreet Bajaj, said that the company is excited to provide their guests with endless possibilities to reconnect and explore with loved ones while travelling.
    IndiGo's chief digital and information officer Neetan Chopra, shared similar sentiments, indicating that the airline is pleased to associate with Airbnb in a collaboration that "encapsulates travel, exploration, and friendship."
    How to apply for the contest
    -Participants can send in their applications at airbnb.com/indigo from 11 am on November 5 to 11.59 pm on November 12.
    -The participants must be over 18-years-old
    -Participants should be available to travel in India from December 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023
    -Airbnb and IndiGo will contact the shortlisted winners on November 30
    Also Read: Hunting for a beach paradise in India beyond Goa? Check out these amazing destinations
