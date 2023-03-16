Air India passengers stranded at Chicago airport for 2 days await for clarity on flight to Delhi

Around 300 passengers of Air India are stranded at Chicago airport since Tuesday after their flight to the national capital was cancelled due to technical reasons, with some passengers complaining that there is still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Chicago's O’hare International Airport at 1.30 pm (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 2.20 pm on March 15.

One of the passengers PTI quoted as saying on March 15 that he had been waiting for around 24 hours and there has beeen no update from the airline. He said in a video message, ”(The) airline does not have an answer for us. We don't know what exactly is going on… we don’t know when we are going to fly.”

Another passenger was quoted as saying by PTI over the phone that they have been waiting at the airport for nearly 24 hours and are not sure when they can take the flight to Delhi.

Two passengers told PTI that there were around 300 Air India passengers waiting to fly to Delhi, including foreigners.

When PTI contacted Air India, a spokesperson said that flight AI 126 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons on March 14.

”The affected passengers were offered all-round support and every effort is being made to accommodate them on alternate flights. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

