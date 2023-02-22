Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm. Here's why

Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted: During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, an official was quoted as saying.

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, with nearly 300 flyers, was diverted to Stockholm due to an oil leak in one of engines, senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said on Wednesday. The engine was shut down following the oil leak. But the the flight landed safely in Stockholm later.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, officials were quoted by PTI as saying. "The inspection is ongoing," they said.

An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue. On February 20, Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.

"Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. All passengers safe. A large no.of fire engines were deployed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing," the DGCA said.