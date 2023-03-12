Man booked for smoking in lavatory of Air India London-Mumbai flight, 'he tried to open the door'

As the incident came to light, an Air India spokesperson said, "A passenger on flight AI130 from London-Mumbai was found smoking in the lavatory and behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner despite repeated warnings."

A 37-year-old man was booked for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday. A man was identified as Ramakant, a US citizen, and a case was registered against him at Sahar Police Station, police said.

The accused was then handed over to the security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai. "The regulator has been duly informed of the incident," the spokesperson said.

Narrating the incident that reportedly happened on March 11, the Mumbai Police quoted a flight crew saying that the accused even tried to open the door of the flight.

"He also said that he was carrying some medicine in his bag, but no such object was found in his bag. Samples from the accused have been sent for examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or was mentally disturbed," police said.

"We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations," it added.

The Tata Group-owned Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

"Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff," the airline said in the statement on Sunday.

