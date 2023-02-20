English
Fresh cracks on Joshimath-Badrinath road raise safety concerns for Char Dham yatra pilgrims

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Soham Shetty  Feb 20, 2023 6:09:56 PM IST (Published)

Local activists have reported fresh cracks appearing on the road used to transport pilgrims from Joshimath to Badrinath during the yatra season. The Border Roads Organisation is repairing the highway between Joshimath and Marwari, while the Public Works Department is responsible for maintaining the road connecting Narasingh temple and Badrinath.

As preparations for the annual Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand begin, concerns about the safety of the pilgrimage have emerged due to fresh cracks appearing on the road connecting Narasingh temple in subsidence-hit Joshimath and Badrinath, according to local activists.

The road, which serves as a bypass of the Badrinath highway leading to the Himalayan temple, is used to transport pilgrims from Joshimath to Badrinath during the yatra season. However, cracks on the road have led to concerns about the safety of the journey for the pilgrims.
Also read | Jammu & Kashmir approves final phase of Rs 250-cr ropeway for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
"Fresh cracks have appeared on the road over the past three days," said Kamal Raturi, a spokesman for the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS), a local activist group. The Public Works Department, Uttarakhand, is responsible for maintaining the road.
In addition, some cracks have also appeared on the highway between Joshimath and Marwari, which is used by pilgrims returning from Badrinath and passes through the main market in Joshimath. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which maintains the highway, is repairing it, according to Raturi.
To ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the JBSS spokesman called for the proper repair of the road from the entry point of Joshimath to the gas godown on the way to Auli as early as possible.
The Char Dham yatra, a pilgrimage to four Himalayan shrines, is a major event in Uttarakhand and draws thousands of devotees every year. The dates for the reopening of the four shrines after the winter break have already been announced by the Uttarakhand government. Kedarnath portal opens on April 25, while Gangotri and Yamunotri portals open on April 22. Online registration for the yatra begins on February 21.
According to Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, preparations are underway to issue a standard operating procedure for the yatra after receiving guidelines from the Centre.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
