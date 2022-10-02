By CNBCTV18.com

Indian biryani, although often considered to be a single dish, is really rather diverse. It varies in spiciness, texture, and preparation method depending on where you are. Unlike the fiery Hyderabadi biryani, for example, the Kolkata kind is moderately spiced, light, and pleasant on the palate. Aside from the meat, the potato is the real star of the show in Kolkata biryani.

While most Indian biryanis are served with a side of salan or raita, Kolkata biryani is meant to stand on its own as a complete meal.

Among the most well-liked meals in all of Kolkata, it has a devoted following of foodies. Outside of Dada Boudi, we think these restaurants provide some of the city's finest biryani.

Oudh 1590

Sector 1, Salt Lake, is home to this restaurant serving you deliciously genuine Kolkata biryani. Whether you're craving gosht, murgh, raan, or veg, you can get every kind of biryani you can dream of. If you want to end your dinner with a sugary touch, have some phirni for dessert. Not only is the biryani delicious, but the restaurant also has a magnificent atmosphere, complete with swords, costumes, and shields decorating the inner walls.

Arsalan

In addition to the Victoria Memorial Monument and Eden Gardens Stadium, Park Circus in Kolkata is also host to the Arsalan, a popular eatery serving one of the city's finest authentic biryanis.

Arsalan's culinary pride and joy is the sumptuous Mughlai feast. The aromatic rice, fragrant spices, tender meat, and savoury potatoes transport us to the Mughlai homeland.

If you're looking for a unique dining experience, rather than the standard Bengali biryani, this is the place to go.

Aminia

In 1929, the first Aminia restaurant opened, serving and quickly became famous for its exquisite biryani prepared in the Awadhi manner. Aminia has long been considered the best second option for biryani in Kolkata. Rezala, a refreshing concoction of yoghurt, coconut, and cashew nut puree, comes with every serving. Every biryani connoisseur ought to try Rezala with Awadhi Biryani at least once.

Nizam’s Restaurant

This first-rate restaurant has an excellent reputation amongst New Market Area residents and visitors alike, with an average review rating of 4.2. Nizam may have invented the Kathi Kebab Roll, but the Biryani they serve with their kebabs is what really drives the people nuts. Nizam's isn't a huge restaurant, so getting a seat to relish your biryani may be challenging. As a result, you may consider ordering in and sharing the meal with loved ones.

India Restaurant

The restaurant in Karl Marx Sarani serves authentic, aromatic, and lightly spicy Biryani, and it has earned a spot on the list of the best places to eat in Kolkata.

The artists invest significant effort and use cutting-edge culinary techniques to create this delectable delicacy. Both young and old like the tender potatoes, aromatic rice, and meaty pieces, typically served with their haleem and mild seasonings.

When you take the time to dissect what it is about this dish that makes it so special, you will learn that it's not simply the fragrant rice, spices, and meat that make it so delicious; rather, it's the alchemic combination that sends your taste buds on a roller coaster trip of flavour. It is also the time spent with your loved ones, sharing this delectable delicacy, and bonding over the savoury goodness.

Head out to these places with your family and friends and get immersed in togetherness in this festive season. Bon Appetit.