Bali, Indonesia is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious food. Bali is a must-visit destination for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning natural beauty. The island offers a wide range of activities, from relaxing on the beach and surfing to exploring ancient temples and experiencing traditional Balinese dance and ceremonies. The island also offers a variety of wellness activities such as yoga, spa, and meditation. Bali also offers an abundance of delicious local cuisine and unique shopping experiences. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, Bali is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who visit.

If you only have 36 hours to spend on the island, it can be overwhelming to decide what to see and do.

Day 1

Morning: Start your day by visiting the iconic Uluwatu Temple, located on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

Afternoon: Head to the beach for some sun, sand, and surfing. Popular options include Kuta, Seminyak, and Canggu.

Evening: Enjoy a traditional Balinese dance performance and dinner at a local restaurant or cultural park.

Day 2

Morning: Take a guided tour of Ubud, the cultural and artistic centre of Bali. Visit the Monkey Forest and explore the local markets.

Afternoon: Relax and rejuvenate at a traditional Balinese spa or yoga retreat.

Evening: Watch the sunset at Tanah Lot Temple, one of Bali's most photographed landmarks.

While 36 hours in Bali may not seem like enough time, with careful planning and prioritisation, you can make the most of your time on the island and experience a taste of its many offerings.