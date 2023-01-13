English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel News

A wild weekend away: Maximizing your time on the Island of the Gods Bali!

A wild weekend away: Maximizing your time on the Island of the Gods - Bali!

A wild weekend away: Maximizing your time on the Island of the Gods - Bali!
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jan 13, 2023 9:36:03 AM IST (Published)

Bali is a must-visit destination for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning natural beauty.

Bali, Indonesia is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious food. Bali is a must-visit destination for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, delicious food, and stunning natural beauty. The island offers a wide range of activities, from relaxing on the beach and surfing to exploring ancient temples and experiencing traditional Balinese dance and ceremonies. The island also offers a variety of wellness activities such as yoga, spa, and meditation. Bali also offers an abundance of delicious local cuisine and unique shopping experiences. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, Bali is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who visit.

Recommended Articles

View All
Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

IST3 Min(s) Read


If you only have 36 hours to spend on the island, it can be overwhelming to decide what to see and do.
ALSO READ:
A wild weekend away: How to make the most of your long weekend in Barcelona!
Day 1
  • Morning: Start your day by visiting the iconic Uluwatu Temple, located on a cliff overlooking the ocean.
  • Afternoon: Head to the beach for some sun, sand, and surfing. Popular options include Kuta, Seminyak, and Canggu.
  • Evening: Enjoy a traditional Balinese dance performance and dinner at a local restaurant or cultural park.
    • Day 2
    • Morning: Take a guided tour of Ubud, the cultural and artistic centre of Bali. Visit the Monkey Forest and explore the local markets.
    • Afternoon: Relax and rejuvenate at a traditional Balinese spa or yoga retreat.
    • Evening: Watch the sunset at Tanah Lot Temple, one of Bali's most photographed landmarks.
      • While 36 hours in Bali may not seem like enough time, with careful planning and prioritisation, you can make the most of your time on the island and experience a taste of its many offerings.
      ALSO READ:  Croatian capital is full of life and energy: Best 5 sightseeing opportunities in Zagreb
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      baliIndonesiaSeafood

      Previous Article

      How to make the most of your long weekend in Paris

      Next Article

      Five best Pongal dishes to try during this festival season

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X