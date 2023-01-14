From visiting the Rohtang Pass and Jogini Waterfall to experiencing the local culture and customs at the temples, you will be able to gain a good understanding of the state and its many attractions.

Himachal Pradesh is a state located in the northern part of India. It is known for its beautiful mountains, scenic valleys, and serene temples. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience the state, it is possible to see a good amount of what it has to offer in this short amount of time.

Day 1

Morning: Visit the Rohtang Pass

Start your day by visiting the Rohtang Pass, which is located in the eastern part of the state. The pass offers spectacular views of the snow-capped Himalayas and the surrounding valleys. It's a popular spot for adventure activities like skiing and paragliding.

Afternoon: Visit the Jogini Waterfall

After visiting the Rohtang Pass, take a short drive to the Jogini Waterfall. The waterfall is surrounded by lush green forests and offers a peaceful and serene environment. The waterfall is a great spot for a picnic and a refreshing swim.

Evening: Visit the Manali Temple

Manali is famous for its temples and Manu Temple is one of the most popular temples in the town. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu sage Manu, who is believed to be the creator of the human race. The temple is a great spot to catch a glimpse of the local culture and customs.

Day 2

Morning: Visit the Hadimba Temple

The Hadimba Temple is an ancient temple located in the town of Manali. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Hadimba, who is believed to be the wife of the Pandavas. The temple is known for its intricate wooden carvings and beautiful architecture.

Afternoon: Visit the Solang Valley

The Solang Valley is a popular spot for adventure activities like paragliding, zorbing, and ski-dooing. The valley offers spectacular views of the snow-capped Himalayas and the surrounding valleys. You can also take a cable car ride to the top of the valley for a panoramic view of the landscape.

Evening: Visit the Vashist Temple

The Vashist Temple is an ancient temple located in the town of Vashist. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu sage Vashist, who is believed to have healing powers. The temple is a great spot to catch a glimpse of the local culture and customs.

Himachal Pradesh is a state that is rich in culture and beauty. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience everything it has to offer, it is possible to see a good amount of what the state has to offer. From visiting the Rohtang Pass and Jogini Waterfall to experiencing the local culture and customs at the temples, you will be able to gain a good understanding of the state and its many attractions.