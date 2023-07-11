CNBC TV18
75% Indians willing to spend more on travel to experience live cricket: Skyscanner

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jul 11, 2023 7:29:25 PM IST (Published)

A survey by Skyscanner, a global travel marketplace released on July 11, highlights that 47 percent Indians are willing to alter their itineraries for better travel deals and are willing to spend more to incorporate live cricket matches.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, travel has become a major activity among Indians. Add live cricket to that and fans are willing to raise their budgets despite a trend indicating cost-consciousness. While Indians cautiously plan their itineraries keeping a tight budget in mind, a survey by Skyscanner suggests that budget-conscious travellers in India are embracing travel with an open mind.

The global travel marketplace released its Travel in Focus Report on July 11, which highlights that 47 percent Indians are flexible to switch their itineraries, when presented with better travel deals. When it comes to international holidays, Indians are willing to pick less expensive destinations or go on holidays during off season.
Here are some key highlights of the survey:
Chasing Cricket: Around 75% of respondents are willing to increase their travel budget to experience live cricket matches. With the 2023 Cricket World Cup being held in India in October, there is already a 46 percent spike in searches from within India to Ahmedabad, one of the host cities. Despite strong demand, prices on Skyscanner reveal that flights to Ahmedabad from Mumbai are 36 percent lower for the month of June 2023, compared to June 2022.
Also read: Ind vs Pak World Cup Match: Online hotel booking price in Ahmedabad surges as high as 10x
X