Travel 71% millennials ready to travel within India in next 6 months: Survey Updated : September 26, 2020 08:12 PM IST 71 percent millennials are willing to travel within the country in the next six months, as per a survey. About 41 percent of the respondents said they would like to spend somewhere between Rs 1-2 lakh on their holidays Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are generally considered to be those born during 1980s to mid-1990s.