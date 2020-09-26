  • SENSEX
71% millennials ready to travel within India in next 6 months: Survey

Updated : September 26, 2020 08:12 PM IST

71 percent millennials are willing to travel within the country in the next six months, as per a survey.
About 41 percent of the respondents said they would like to spend somewhere between Rs 1-2 lakh on their holidays
Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are generally considered to be those born during 1980s to mid-1990s.
