The Indian tourism industry, which has been crippled by the COVID-19 is pining all its hopes on the festival/holiday season in the coming months. Vis-a-vis, tourist spots around the world are relaxing their stricter COVID-19 norms to revive economy and help ailing businesses.

Many countries around the world have announced comparatively lenient norms and some of them are expected to do so in the future. Let's have a look at some of them:

Hawaii

Tourism in Hawaii has taken more than 90 percent dive since March, pushing many people out of work. Keeping these and other economic factors in mind, David Ige, Governor of Hawaii, opened up the state for tourism. From October 15, travellers can skip the 14-day quarantine period, show a negative COVID-19 test report and get entry into the state. However, the test should not be older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

Uttarakhand

The state has relaxed a few more compulsory norms for travellers. Tourism is one of the major industries in the state, and the citizens have already suffered massive losses in tourism due to the lockdown. However, now the government is keen to drive up the economy of the state.

One of the major curbs - the cap on 2,000 visitors a day is now removed. Travellers don't need e-permits now either. The visitors have to register themselves on the city portal in the state government's website and upload a negative COVID-19 report to be grated entry.

Notre Dame, Paris

Its been a year since Notre Dame was locked up. But after the devastating fire incident of 2019, the badly affected building was finally opened for tourists last week. It took the cleaning crew more than a year to get the toxic debris out of the Dame.

The crypt is not connected to the cathedral, it is located in front of the church, beneath the public plaza. Which is why, the fire did not touch the crypt, but the rest of the building was badly hurt. Till 2022, however, the main cathedral will remain closed.

South Africa

The country announced this week that it's ready to open to itself to tourists and international flights from October 1. However, the flights would be initially limited to the main international airports of Tambo, Johannesburg, Durban King Shaka and Cape Town.

On arrival, the passengers will have to show negative COVID-19 test results not older than 72 hours from time of departure. The travellers will be scanned on arrival, and those showing symptoms will be required to take a test. If necessary, travellers will also have to make quarantine arrangements on their own cost.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is another tourism-oriented state that has removed the strict regulations like e-pass, and made the interstate travel free. However, the interstate movement of buses still remains banned.

To revive the tourism, the government has allowed the entry of the individuals who can present a negative COVID-19 report.