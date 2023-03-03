English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel News4 lane highways to connect all Andhra ports at Rs 20,000 crore, says Gadkari

4-lane highways to connect all Andhra ports at Rs 20,000 crore, says Gadkari

4-lane highways to connect all Andhra ports at Rs 20,000 crore, says Gadkari
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 3, 2023 10:59:44 PM IST (Published)

These port connectivity enhancing roads will be built irrespective of a port being a minor, major port, private or state port, he added. The passing of three industrial corridors, Visakhapatnam – Chennai, Chennai – Bengaluru and Hyderabad – Bengaluru, through the state has been crucial for this decision.

All ports in Andhra Pradesh will be connected with four-lane highways at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) here on Friday.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


These port connectivity enhancing roads will be built irrespective of a port being a minor, major port, private or state port, he added. The passing of three industrial corridors, Visakhapatnam – Chennai, Chennai – Bengaluru and Hyderabad – Bengaluru, through the state has been crucial for this decision.
"I always tell people about the famous statement of American President John Kennedy that American roads are not good because America rich but America is rich because Americans roads are good," Gadkari said noting that road infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh is very important.
Recalling his days as a shipping minister, Gadkari observed that transporting goods between Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam used to be a difficult task, and decided to construct Raipur – Visakhapatnam expressway corridor, which will slash travel time to five-and-half hours after.
Also Read: Global Investment Summit 2023: Andhra Pradesh is eyeing big investments in these sectors
Moreover, Gadkari said a 430 km project connecting Nagpur and Vijayawada will also be commenced.
He said that the cost of logistics at 16 percent is a big problem in India while in China it is 10 percent and 12 percent each in the United States of America and the European Union (EU). He vowed to bring it down. "The cost of logistics will be reduced in five years’ time, " he said.
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry is in the process of making electric highways and termed hydrogen as the ’fuel of future', he said, adding, "The Ministry is checking the feasibility of laying optic-fibre cables on the road side, piloting between Hyderabad and Bengaluru."
Further, he said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is concentrating on the development of greenfield expressways, which are key for industrial development and added that no one will invest without these.
Five greenfield expressways are being developed at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore, he added.
Also Read: KNR Constructions wins Rs 665-core road project in Andhra Pradesh
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Highway projectPorts

Previous Article

Power Grid Corporation wins bid for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh

Next Article

Hindustan Aeronautics gets income tax refund order for Rs 570 crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X