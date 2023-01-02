3pm to 9pm the most dangerous time to be on Indian roads: Ministry report

The total number of road accidents in 2021 across India stood at 4,12,432 causing over 1,53,972 fatalities, as per the annual data released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The hours between 3 pm and 9 pm have been revealed as the most dangerous to be on Indian roads, the government data showed. Over 40 percent of the total road accidents registered in 2021 took place during this time, the report added.

The annual report ‘Road Accidents in India 2021’, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) revealed over 4.12 lakh accidents were registered in 2021 and out of the total, over 1.58 lakh were reported between 3 pm and 9 pm.

As per the data, the time between 6 pm and 9 pm recorded the maximum number of road accidents, accounting for 20.7 percent of the total accidents in the country. The time between 3 pm and 6 pm reported the second highest number of accidents, nearly 18 percent.

“Afternoon and evening times are the most dangerous times to be on the road. The time interval of 0.00 hrs to 6:00 am has the least number of accidents,” the report said.

The time between 12 am and 6 am saw less than 10 percent of the total accidents.

Comparing the 2021 data with previous years, since 2017, the period between 3 pm and 9 pm has been reporting over 35 percent of the total accidents. Apart from 2020, the year that saw nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, each year between 2017 and 2021, India reported more than 85,000 road accidents during this time frame.

Other important findings

As per the report, there were 4,12,432 road accidents reported during 2021 which claimed 1, 53,972 lives and caused injuries to 3,84,448 people.

The state-wise accident data revealed that Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of road accidents 55,682 (13.5 percent of the total) in 2021 followed by Madhya Pradesh at 48,877 (11.8 percent). Uttar Pradesh with 21,227 fatalities, topped in terms of the persons killed in road accidents.

However, in 2021, the number of road accidents decreased by 8.1 percent and injuries decreased by 14.8 percent compared to the 2019 data. The fatalities increased by 1.9 percent in 2021 corresponding to the same period in 2019.

India ranked second in the list of countries with the largest number of injury accidents, persons killed and injured, behind the US. Countries like Japan and Iran followed India on the list.