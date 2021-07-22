Xiaomi to launch 13 new handsets in next few months; check details

China-based Xiaomi is slated to launch 13 new devices in the next few months and some of the handsets could come under the Mi MIX 4 series and Mi CC11 series. According to MIUI tipster Kacper Skrzypek, of the SoCs present inside two upcoming smartphones, one of them has been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The device with model number 2107113SG was approved and the handset is codenamed ‘Vili.’ This handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The tipster has suggested it could be Mi 11T, though Vili was to be a part of Mi MIX 4 series.

Xiaomi 2107113SG model (codename #vili) certified on FCC. Maybe Mi 11T? I don't know. For 99% Snapdragon 888. pic.twitter.com/jzwOcNoAtp — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 21, 2021

According to Xiaomiui, this phone will showcase an AMOLED display and will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The other smartphone that @Kacper mentioned is codenamed ‘Lisa.’ It will be featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. According to Xiaomiui, this handset will sport a 90Hz display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen of the phone may also have a camera underneath, a 64MP Samsung GW3 primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telemacro camera. This camera system will support 8K video recording as well as 960 FPS slow-mo video recording.

Though the name of the smartphone remains a mystery, it could be a part of the Mi CC11 series.