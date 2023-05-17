World Telecommunication Day 2023 — all about global connectivity

World Telecommunication Day is observed on May 17 to highlight the importance of communication and information exchange in our modern world. This day recognises the remarkable advancements in telecommunication technology and its impact on global connectivity. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the history, significance, and future prospects of telecommunication in shaping our society.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for information and communication technologies, established World Telecommunication Day in 1969. The date commemorates the founding of the ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the importance of telecommunication and promote international cooperation in the field.