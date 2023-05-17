Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometelecom NewsWorld Telecommunication Day 2023 — all about global connectivity

World Telecommunication Day 2023 — all about global connectivity

World Telecommunication Day 2023 — all about global connectivity
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 9:09:26 AM IST (Published)

World Telecommunication Day is observed on May 17. It shines a light on telecom's vital role in bridging the digital divide, promoting socio-economic development, and improving access to information and communication services globally.

World Telecommunication Day is observed on May 17 to highlight the importance of communication and information exchange in our modern world. This day recognises the remarkable advancements in telecommunication technology and its impact on global connectivity. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the history, significance, and future prospects of telecommunication in shaping our society.

History


The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for information and communication technologies, established World Telecommunication Day in 1969. The date commemorates the founding of the ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the importance of telecommunication and promote international cooperation in the field.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X