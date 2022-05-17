Many Indian women own a mobile phone, but don't use it. Here's a look at state-wise data

In this era of technology, it may be hard to believe for some that only about half of 724,115 women interviewed by the National Family Health Survey of India said they had a mobile phone that they use exclusively. Also, only about 71 percent knew how to read text messages.

To put things in perspective, India is home to about 662.9 million females.

Goa topped the chart with 91.2 percent of 2,030 women surveyed in the state saying that they use their own mobile phones. Madhya Pradesh came last, with only 38.5 percent of 48,410 women surveyed in the state saying the same.

On World Telecommunication Day, celebrated on May 17 every year, we take a look at the state of mobile ownership in India.

The larger the state, the lower the percentage

As shown in the chart above, while the percentage rate was higher in smaller states and Union Territories such as Lakshwadeep, Puducherry, Nagaland and Mizoram, the data showed a contrasting view in larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Age-wise use and ownership

According to the survey, ownership of a mobile phone by women increases with age, from 32 percent among women aged 15-19 to 65 percent among women aged 25-29. It then decreases among older women.

Among women with a mobile phone, the ability to read text messages declines with age from 89 percent among women aged 15-19 to 53 percent among women aged 40-49.

The survey was conducted among women aged between 15 and 49 years. One of the chapters in the survey also explored women’s empowerment in terms of employment, earnings, control over earnings, the magnitude of women’s earnings relative to those of their husbands and access and use of a bank account and mobile phone.