Why tariffs need to go up in the telecom sector in India

To say that the telecom industry is in a bit of trouble is actually an understatement. It is in a tremendous amount of stress, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal had said during an interview in July this year.

Mittal emphasised the need to raise tariffs saying that the major cause behind this crisis is low tariffs.

In the telecom sector, a tariff is an open contract between a telecommunications service provider and the customer, filed with a regulating body (TRAI in the case of India).

Also read:

This tariff outlines rates, fees, and charges of telecommunications services and should at least cover the cost of providing the service to the consumer. However, data tariffs in India are the lowest.

According to a UK-based price tracker, 1 GB data in India was selling for less than 10 cents in 2020, the lowest globally. In comparison, the cost for 1 GB of data is $8 in the US, $1.4 in the UK, and 60 cents in China.

Since the entry of Reliance Jio, the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) has dropped significantly in India (from about Rs 220 to Rs 145). As a consequence, the telecom industry is reeling under a debt of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore.

In the last 5-6 years, about 10 operators have gone out of business, two have had to merge, and the remaining are running at marginal profits. Additionally, a Supreme Court ruling last year forced operators to pay the government huge sums after a recalculation of their past-year dues, leaving telcos gasping for breath.

Given the crisis and to ensure that the Indian telecom sector remains at least a three-player market, the Centre earlier this week announced that telecoms could defer payment on the spectrum and other liabilities by four years and that any interest amassed over the period could be converted into equity.

While the move has certainly provided a big relief to the telcos, an increase in data tariff is necessary to ring in a sustained recovery. In fact, the price rise is already being brought into practice. Today, Indian telecom consumers are paying about 25 percent more for voice and data services than what they were paying in 2018-19.

Due to this increase in tariffs, the ARPU has increased by 31 percent — Rs 110 in FY19 to Rs 145 in FY21 — for the operators in the past three fiscal years, according to CRISIL Research.

Telecom experts believe that there is further headroom to increase tariffs. They add that if the ARPU is brought closer to Rs 200, the telecom sector will bounce over losses and become profitable again. However, to ensure this, telcos would need to work collectively and not engage in price wars.

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.