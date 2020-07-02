Telecom Why do telecom companies need a tariff hike? Motilal Oswal explains Updated : July 02, 2020 01:09 PM IST Given the near-term economic headwinds, any tariff hike is possible only if there is a collective effort on the part of all telcos. The brokerage believes that the Consultation Paper on tariff released by TRAI in December 2019 may not give desired results. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply