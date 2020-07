Amid border tension between India and China, the latter continues to be at the receiving end of economic salvos from the Indian government. After the ban slapped on 59 Chinese Apps, state-run telecom companies -- BSNL and MTNL -- have scrapped their upcoming tenders for 4G upgrade.

Cancellation of the tender comes after the telecom ministry nudged BSNL and MTNL to avoid 4G telecom gear from Chinese equipment makers – Huawei and ZTE.

The nudge from the Department of Telecom (DOT) was soon followed by a formation of a 6-member panel that has been tasked with reworking the tender conditions. The panel, with representation from BSNL and MTNL, is likely to submit its recommendations this week.

Fresh tenders are likely to be issued after the recommendations have been filed by a 6-member-panel.

Fresh tenders, based on the panel recommendations, are likely to include conditions that bar Chinese players such as Huawei and ZTE. The fresh tender conditions are also likely to focus on telecom gear manufacturers from India to boost “Make In India”.

If the Chinese telecom gear manufacturers are ousted from the final tender conditions, it would be the latest in a long line of economic offensives launched by the Indian government.

After the stand-off in Galwan valley, India has tried to respond to Chinese aggression using economic means. The government, on June 29, had passed interim orders citing threat to national sovereignty and security, directing for a ban on 59 Chinese apps.