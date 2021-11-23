After Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariffs by 20-25% from November 25

In a filing with the exchange, the company said that the new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea said it has decided to hike its prepaid tariffs in the range of 20-25 percent. The new rates will be effective from November 25.

Accordingly, the lowest plan available on the operator's network will now be priced at Rs 99 instead of Rs 79 earlier. The lowest plan bundled with a per day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will now cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599. The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 per cent.

In a filing with the exchange, the company said that the new plans will start the process of average revenue per user (ARPU) improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry.

The company further said that the new tariff plans will also help in continuing “improving India's fastest mobile network”, as verified by fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications company Ookla.

“Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the government’s Digital India vision. In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” Vodafone Idea added.