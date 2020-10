British telecom major Vodafone Group on Monday said it has received an approval from its lenders, who contributed in funding for Vodafone Idea, to proceed with the merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel.

Vodafone Idea holds 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers, which is estimated to be valued at around Rs 4,000 crore. Vodafone Group Plc had announced on September 1, 2020 that it had agreed to proceed with the merger of Indus Towers Limited and Bharti Infratel Limited (Bharti Infratel, together the 'combined company').