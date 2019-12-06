Vodafone Idea will have to shut if no government relief, says Kumar Mangalam Birla

Shares of Vodafone Idea plunged over 6 percent after its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the company will have to be closed down if the government doesn't provide relief that the company has sought.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 6.66 as against the previous close of Rs 7.31 on the BSE.

"We will have to shut shop," Birla said on a query about the course of action for the company going ahead in the absence of government relief.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Birla indicated that his group will not invest any money in the company in the absence of relief from the government.

"There is no sense that good money should follow bad money," he said.

Birla said the company will have to opt for insolvency route in the absence of relief.

Vodafone Idea had reported a record loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the September quarter after making a provision for the Supreme Court’s ruling on payment of average gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Company’s revenue from operations during the quarter plunged to Rs 10,844 crore from Rs 22,114 crore YoY.

Vodafone Idea hiked tariffs for its pre-paid plans effective from December 3, a first in past four years, under which call and data charges will be dearer by up to 42 percent.

Besides this, Vodafone Idea will also charge 6 paise per minute for every outgoing call made by customers on to the network of other operators.

After the entry of Reliance Jio in the telecom sector in 2016, the telecom operators have been slashing down the recharge tariffs in order to tackle the cut-throat war from Jio.