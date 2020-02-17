#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Vodafone Idea will have to shut shop if govt encashes bank guarantees, says counsel Mukul Rohatgi

Updated : February 17, 2020 08:51 PM IST

Only way out is a structured plan whereby payments can be made in instalments, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said.
On self-assessment Vodafone Idea owed the government Rs 7,000 crore and the interest and penalty of Rs 23,000 crore, according to Rohatgi.
If Vodafone is to sell its towers and other assets and pay a few thousand more is possible, then obviously they have to shut shop as soon as possible, he said.
