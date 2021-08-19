Paid license fee dues for Q1, says Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has paid the payable license fee dues for the April-June period, the private sector telecom operator told CNBC-TV18.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), which is jointly owned by the Aditya Birla Group and Britain's Vodafone Group, is struggling against a cash crunch. Once the largest telecom player in India, the company has been operating in the red due to low tariffs and increasing competition. Its total debt stood at Rs 1.91 lakh crore at the end of June.

Brokerages recently reduced their target prices on Vodafone Idea shares amid the telecom company's deteriorating financial position and uncertainty over fundraising.

The company said this week that it is in talks with bondholders to refinance Rs 6,000 crore worth of its debt that is due in the next six months.

A major burden on Vodafone Idea is the adjusted gross revenue-related dues demanded from it by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The total amount owed to the government, including the interest, stands at Rs 62,180 crore.