Business

Vodafone Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from December 3

Updated : December 01, 2019 03:18 PM IST

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3.

The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity.