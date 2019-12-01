Business
Vodafone Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from December 3
Updated : December 01, 2019 03:18 PM IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3.
The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity.
A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42 percent compared to earlier plans.
