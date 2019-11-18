#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Updated : November 18, 2019 06:55 PM IST

Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective 1 December 2019, the company said in a statement.
Vodafone Idea said, "Mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as the demand for mobile data services continue to grow rapidly."
