Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective 1 December 2019, the company said in a statement.
Vodafone Idea said, "Mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as the demand for mobile data services continue to grow rapidly."
