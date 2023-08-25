Vodafone Idea shares jump 10%: FII buying takes the stock to its best day in two months

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 9.5 percent higher on Friday extending its gains for the fourth straight trading session. The stock has gained 15 percent in the last four trading sessions.

Friday's move was the biggest in a single day for the stock in two months. The closing price of Rs 8.7 for the stock was the highest seen since October last year.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock saw strong flows on FII desks with a European fund being an active buyer in the stock.

Additionally, a report in the Economic Times suggested that the company has informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it has received term sheets from several potential investors.

In its earnings call last week, the company's management said that its equity fund raising exercise will conclude in the December quarter and debt funding will follow. The management said that fund raising discussions have gathered steam over the last 1-2 months.

It also expects the payout burden to ease significantly after bunched up debt repayments and spectrum payouts in the September quarter.

Analysts though, are unconvinced. None of the 18 analysts that track the stock have a buy rating on it. Three have a hold recommendation, while the other 15 have recommended their clients to sell the stock.