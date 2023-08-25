CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometelecom NewsVodafone Idea shares jump 10%: FII buying takes the stock to its best day in two months

Vodafone Idea shares jump 10%: FII buying takes the stock to its best day in two months

In its earnings call last week, the company's management said that its equity fund raising exercise will conclude in the December quarter and debt funding will follow. The management said that fund raising discussions have gathered steam over the last 1-2 months.

Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 25, 2023 4:25:06 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Vodafone Idea shares jump 10%: FII buying takes the stock to its best day in two months
Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 9.5 percent higher on Friday extending its gains for the fourth straight trading session. The stock has gained 15 percent in the last four trading sessions.

Friday's move was the biggest in a single day for the stock in two months. The closing price of Rs 8.7 for the stock was the highest seen since October last year.
Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock saw strong flows on FII desks with a European fund being an active buyer in the stock.
Additionally, a report in the Economic Times suggested that the company has informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it has received term sheets from several potential investors.
In its earnings call last week, the company's management said that its equity fund raising exercise will conclude in the December quarter and debt funding will follow. The management said that fund raising discussions have gathered steam over the last 1-2 months.
It also expects the payout burden to ease significantly after bunched up debt repayments and spectrum payouts in the September quarter.
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea said that it received communication from a promoter group entity promising financial support of up to Rs 2,000 crore if needed to support its payment obligations. The company's net loss at the end of the June quarter widened to Rs 7,840 crore.
Analysts though, are unconvinced. None of the 18 analysts that track the stock have a buy rating on it. Three have a hold recommendation, while the other 15 have recommended their clients to sell the stock.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Vodafone Idea (VIL)

Recommended Articles

View All
Reliance AGM: Jio AirFiber launch date to more on JioBharat Phone & JioBook, what to expect from the telco

Reliance AGM: Jio AirFiber launch date to more on JioBharat Phone & JioBook, what to expect from the telco

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Tech giants, Jio, and Airtel in spectrum allocation showdown for space communication

Tech giants, Jio, and Airtel in spectrum allocation showdown for space communication

Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Vodafone Idea plans to clear about Rs 2,400 crore dues by September

Vodafone Idea plans to clear about Rs 2,400 crore dues by September

Aug 22, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X