Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) held its annual general meeting on September 30, to, among other things, seek shareholders' approval to raise a previous borrowing limit of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

At the meeting, shareholders questioned the company's decision to spend money on rebranding and IPL marketing, even as it has been incurring losses.

Here are key takeaways from the AGM:

Vodafone Idea, rebranded itself as Vi (read as 'we') on September 7. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla whose Aditya Birla Group is joint promoter of VIL alongwith Vodafone Plc, said that tariffs continue to be the lowest in India, while data consumption in the country is the highest in the world.

The company's survival given losses being incurred by the company

Jio's aggressive expansion and how the company plans to tackle it

Capex

5G plans

Why excess money was spent on rebranding and IPL marketing

One shareholder asked whether Amazon was investing in the company

Though many of the above questions remained unanswered, Vi officials did speak about capex, their strategy ahead and 5G plans.

On capex:

A fund raise of Rs 25,000 crore was sufficient and it would help the company compete effectively.

On 5G

Vi said that it will be in a good position to launch 5G services and added that before 5G spectrum auction takes place, we need to develop use cases for India.

Additionally, Vi said that it has a strategy in place to expand its subscriber base. It also said that integration of Vodafone and Idea was completed in two years, versus the earlier projection of four years. Going ahead, the company would focus on data and 4G. The company also said that it had increased its 4G coverage to 82 percent of India's population.

Speaking at the AGM, Birla said that company's long term-opportunities remained intact and the rise in consumption of content via videos and social media was driving data demand. Work from home is adding to data consumption, which will increase revenues of all telcos.