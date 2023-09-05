CNBC TV18
Vodafone Idea share price: Stock falls below Rs 10 despite this report on repayment of dues

The payment in September, according to the report, is also likely to include the interest for the delayed payment. Vodafone Idea owns nearly Rs 700 crore to the DoT over spectrum usage charges and other dues.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 12:47:17 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. have slipped below the Rs 10 mark again after three trading sessions. The stock currently trades 2 percent lower at Rs 9.8.

This despite a Times of India report, which stated that the company has cleared around 10 percent of its dues for the April-June quarter to the Department of Telecom. The company has promised to clear the remaining of the dues by the end of September, the report said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
The payment in September, according to the report, is also likely to include the interest for the delayed payment. Vodafone Idea owns nearly Rs 700 crore to the DoT over spectrum usage charges and other dues.
Shares were in focus last week after it received an extension to issue Optionally Convertible Debentures to ATC.
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea had earlier mentioned that it received communication from a promoter group entity promising financial support of up to Rs 2,000 crore if needed to support its payment obligations. The company's net loss at the end of the June quarter widened to Rs 7,840 crore.
Shares of Vodafone Idea are currently trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 9.85.
Recommended Articles

Reliance Jio turns 7 | How this 'upstart' changed Indian telecommunication landscape forever

Reliance Jio turns 7 | How this 'upstart' changed Indian telecommunication landscape forever

Sept 4, 2023 IST9 Min Read

Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans

Reliance Jio turns 7 — Here is a look at the telecom giant's current tariff plans

Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Telecom operators to face Rs 10 Lakh penalty for violating new SIM card sale rules

Telecom operators to face Rs 10 Lakh penalty for violating new SIM card sale rules

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

X