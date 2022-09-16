Vodafone Idea shares dip as telco against converting deferred AGR interest into equity

Mini Telecom firm Vodafone Idea has decided that it won’t convert deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) interest into equity for the financial years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Telecom firm Vodafone Idea has decided it won’t convert deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) interest into equity for the financial years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, the firm confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

Following the development, Vodafone Idea shares declined nearly 4 percent in intraday trade. At 11:15 am, the stock was trading at Rs 9.36, 2.9 percent lower from the last closing price on BSE.

The debt-ridden telecom operator’s decision is of significance as the government is yet to take a call on converting the company’s Rs 16,130 crore interest on deferred dues up to fiscal 2016-2017 into equity.

Earlier in June, Vodafone Idea Ltd decided to defer payment of additional AGR dues of Rs 8,837 crore for four years. These dues, however, were not covered under the Supreme Court order on the statutory dues.

On June 22, it informed the exchanges that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on June 15 raised AGR demand for additional two financial years beyond 2016-17, which were not covered under the Supreme Court order on the statutory dues.

Vodafone Idea, in the filing, said that its board of directors "has approved the exercise of the option of deferment of the AGR related dues for four years with immediate effect, per the said DoT Letter. The amount of the AGR-related dues as stated in the said DoT Letter is Rs 8,837 crores which are subject to revision on account of the disposal of various representations".

The government calculates its share of the revenue from telecom operators based on their AGR, which is considered to have been earned by them from the sale of services.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released data for July in which Vodafone Idea lost 15.4 lakh users compared to 18 lakh the previous month. Its competitors, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, added 29.5 lakh and 5.13 lakh users, respectively.

Market expert Mehraboon J Irani said when the subscription base goes up, there will always be pressure in the telecom space, and as far as margin scope is there, the market never enjoys that.

Commenting on Vodafone Idea, he told CNBC-TV18, “The parent had clearly stated it doesn’t want to put any money into India. But the government showed intent that it wanted this entity to continue. Even today, I believe the government wants this entity to continue. And if that be the case, you really don't know what will happen post the 5G rollout.”

He said he would punt on Vodafone Idea shares at Rs 9, but at even Rs 7-8, it does not seem a fundamentally decent buy.

From the punt angle, knowing that something or the other may happen, as far as the company goes, it has not been able to raise the money it wanted to and is now converting the interest into equity, and such developments could follow in the coming days, he said.

“If I had taken a punt on Vodafone a year and a half ago, and I regret it, I would not be in a hurry to sell off. I'll wait for fresh developers… I'm not privy to any information, but at Rs 9, I would not now sell off if I'd made the mistake of buying into it,” he said.