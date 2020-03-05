Telecom Vodafone Idea says telecom market may move towards monopoly if Trai does not intervene Updated : March 05, 2020 07:38 PM IST Airtel has cited "huge existential and financial crisis" to bat for fixation of floor price for two years. Reliance Jio has termed the fixation of floor price for data services as "vital" for the health of telecom sector. Jio further said hike in floor price should be undertaken gradually and be fixed at Rs 15 per GB for now -- against the prevailing Rs 9 to 12 per GB.