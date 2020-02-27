  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Telecom
Business

Vodafone Idea says not in sound financial state; can meet liabilities only with govt support

Updated : February 27, 2020 04:21 PM IST

The letter to the communications ministry comes at a time when the company is confronted with AGR dues of over Rs 53,000 crore and has paid a mere 7 percent of its liabilities so far.
It said adjustment of GST credit due from the government could help in meeting its AGR payment.
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) said it can settle the balance of its self-assessed principle if the Centre allows set-offs of Rs 8,000 crore worth of GST credit lying with the government.
Vodafone Idea says not in sound financial state; can meet liabilities only with govt support

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement