Business Vodafone Idea says not in sound financial state; can meet liabilities only with govt support Updated : February 27, 2020 04:21 PM IST The letter to the communications ministry comes at a time when the company is confronted with AGR dues of over Rs 53,000 crore and has paid a mere 7 percent of its liabilities so far. It said adjustment of GST credit due from the government could help in meeting its AGR payment. Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) said it can settle the balance of its self-assessed principle if the Centre allows set-offs of Rs 8,000 crore worth of GST credit lying with the government.